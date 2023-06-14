UK will reportedly allow beer sales at Kroger Field this year

After years of rebuffing beer sales for the general public at UK Athletics events, it appears that is finally coming to an end.

By now, you probably know how UK has been testing beer sales at baseball and softball games this season. The hope was they’d go well enough to make the school feel confident it can sell alcohol at other sporting events, namely at Kroger Field and Rupp Arena.

Well, according to KSR’s Matt Jones, beer sales for the general public are coming to Kroger Field this fall for Kentucky Football games, but it’s unknown if Rupp Arena will have them.

Here are more details from Jones, including what kind of beer could be on the menu this fall.

BREAKING:



Two sources tell KSR the decision has been made to allow Beer sales this fall at Commonwealth Stadium



I would expect an official announcement this week — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) June 14, 2023

I have not heard whether an official decision about Rupp Arena beer sales has been made either way. — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) June 14, 2023

The alcohol offerings at the Baseball games were Michelob Ultra, Bud Light and Seltzers. I think they will be the same for Football



I have heard they may also have a craft beer section at Football as well but that hasn’t been decided — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) June 14, 2023

Of course, it was past time for this to happen, especially since UK already allows alcohol sales at suites and clubs. It’s time for the general public to be extended the same courtesy at UK events, and it appears that’s finally happening.

