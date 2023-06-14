Wednesday Headlines: Cha’iel Johnson Edition

Well, how’s this for a Wednesday morning headline?

Cha’iel Johnson, the daughter of Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, has committed to Kentucky Track. Johnson announced the decision on Twitter Tuesday night in the video below.

It was a heck of a senior year for Cha’iel Johnson. The St. Thomas Aquinas star placed first in the 800M at the Florida High School State Meet with a time of 2:11.41. She ran an ever faster time two weeks prior at her regional championship, posting a 2:11.12. Her 4x400 relay placed second at the state meet, just being edged out for first place. Johnson was also a member of the 4x800 relay, and her team placed second in that event, too.

The commitment comes just three days after the UK women finished sixth at the NCAA Championships. Join us in welcoming Cha’iel Johnson to the UK family!

Tweet of the Day

Had a source tell me Kentucky sold $110,000 worth of beer/seltzer during the 4 day NCAA Baseball Regional — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) June 14, 2023

Is beer to Kroger Field on deck?

