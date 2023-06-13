More details about Kentucky’s new NIL project

John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats are looking to move to the forefront of the new NIL rules in a change that was necessary for the future of the program.

It was reported on Kentucky Sports Radio that “The LaFamilia Club” has been formed to allow Kentucky to have their own “collective” without calling it a collective.

As for where the money for “The LaFamilia Club” is coming from, Kyle Tucker reported on Twitter that NBA sources have told him Calipari is tapping into his former players, and private donors, among others, for his unique NIL project.

Also, according to Tucker, this project has been in the works for months, but it has been picking up steam recently.

Think this will be some combo of private donors + NBA Cats partnered on some exclusive experiences to help fund UK NIL. Don’t think many details will ever be publicly announced, but from what I’ve heard it sounds like a smart, forward-thinking play. https://t.co/wavT4xiEWr — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) June 13, 2023

This is a massive step in the right direction for Kentucky basketball as the offseason has yet to be very successful in bringing in transfers.

However, this NIL project will no doubt have an effect on future Kentucky rosters and potentially the 2023-24 roster as well.