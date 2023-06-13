 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News Burks to Kentucky

Positive update on John Calipari changing his NIL approach

By Jason Marcum
John Calipari Isamu Haynes-Sunayama - A Sea Of Blue

It’s been a rough offseason for Kentucky Basketball in terms of roster defections and transfer portal misses.

A big part of that has allegedly been John Calipari not fully embracing NIL, which you can read more about here.

Thankfully, it sounds like this challenging offseason is leading to change for Calipari.

According to KSR’s Matt Jones, Calipari is starting to embrace NIL in a more effective way, including the use of a collective.

The collective is a big step, as it’s something Calipari has publicly admitted he’s not a fan of.

“I’m not doing a collective, no disrespect. I don’t want anybody to own my team, tell me who to play or what assistant [to hire] or all that,” Calipari said in October via 247 Sports. “So we’re just doing the way it was designed which is their name, image and likeness and their value, what do they do? And then the best thing is, this is America, and the most talented and the best players make the most because the agents do it.”

It’s no secret that NIL collectives have become a major part of college sports, so it was only a matter of time before Calipari, or his successor, would have to utilize them to help Kentucky Basketball, which has missed on every transfer target they’ve pursued this offseason.

Hopefully, this is the start of some positive change that helps Kentucky get back to being the gold standard Calipari claims it to be.

