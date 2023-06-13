Tuesday Headlines: Jordan Burks’ Dream Comes True

Good morning BBN!

The Kentucky Wildcats added their first player of the offseason on Monday morning, as four-star forward Jordan Burks committed to the Cats.

After several misses in the transfer portal, John Calipari went and landed the leading scorer from the Overtime Elite program from this past season. With some much-needed depth now added, and the film room being turned on to see what Burks will bring to Lexington, it is his comments from the commitment that should get the BBN fired up about his addition to the program.

“I feel confident in my decision because Coach Calipari is genuine,” Burks told Paper Route host Brandon Marshall. “He’s a family guy. He’s honest. He doesn’t lie. He tells every player the same thing, and it’s not going to be easy because if it was easy, everybody could do it. So that’s why it’s the best fit for me because he wasn’t promising me any minutes, nothing. Just, you’ve got to come work. You’ve got to work for what’s yours.”

That last statement shows what kind of player that Kentucky is getting in Burks, but he mentioned that he is also realizing a dream for playing for UK.

“I said I wanted to be a Kentucky Wildcat when I was nine, ten years old, and look what happened,” Burks said.

Honestly just a cool moment to see happen for the newest Wildcat. Welcome to the BBN Jordan!

Tweet(s) of the Day

Welcome to Lexington!

Heat players with 20+ 20/10 playoff games:



— Bam Adebayo

— LeBron James



Bam passes LeBron for the most 20/10 games (4) in a Finals series by a Heat player. pic.twitter.com/nUQdsXLBDe — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 13, 2023

Jokic throws Jamal Murray into the pool pic.twitter.com/h75zpzEgHm — NBA (@NBA) June 13, 2023

Congrats to Jamal Murray and the Nuggets winning it all! Bam Adebayo managed to ball out for the Heat in defeat.

Headlines

WATCH: Jamal Murray's Emotional Reaction to Winning NBA Championship - Sports Illustrated

"It's just an amazing feeling," Murray said. "Blood, sweat, and tears to get back to this point. Everybody on my team here, everybody on the floor believed in me... We proved a lot of doubters wrong."

UKTF Earns Twenty-Three USTFCCCA All-America Honors – UK Athletics

Fourteen Kentucky track & field student-athletes have earned 23 All-America honors for their performances at the NCAA Outdoor Championships.

Kentucky Women’s Basketball to Spend Thanksgiving Week in the U.S. Virgin Islands – UK Athletics

The Wildcats will meet two 2023 NCAA Tournament teams in the “island tournament,” including NC State, Colorado and Cincinnati.

UKTF Women Finish Sixth At NCAA Championships – UK Athletics

Graduate Masai Russell claimed three medals to help the Wildcats to a top-10 finish.

Kentucky Baseball looks to build off Super Regional performance- KSR

Nick Mingione looks to continue the success of this past season.

Kentucky Football recruiting Big-Board-KSR

The official visit weekend is completed. Where do the Cats stand after a huge weekend?

Kentucky picks up Crystal Ball pick- Cats Pause

It seems like the Cats are close to landing another player in the 2023 class.

Fred VanVleet opts out of contract with Raptors- ESPN

VanVleet could possibly end up elsewhere next season.

Rob Vaughn named new Alabama Baseball Coach- ESPN

The former Maryland coach is headed to Tuscaloosa.

MLB managers on the hotseat- CBS

Could your favorite team have a change in the dugout?

Storylines from the US Open- CBS

Who will win it all at the Los Angeles County Club?

JJ Watt to join Texan’s Ring of Honor- Fox Sports

Will be a cool moment this season.