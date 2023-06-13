Covington Catholic TE Willie Rodriguez talks UK visit and updates recruitment

Class of 2024 tight end Willie Rodriguez gave an update to A Sea Of Blue on how his recruitment is going after finishing his official visit with the Kentucky Wildcats on Monday.

Currently, the rising senior has only gone on three official visits recently, and as of this time, does not have anymore visits planned. Rodriguez spoke on how all three of his visits have gone recently.

Purdue- “[I] really loved the new staff at Purdue and my official [visit] there was great. My cousin Max Klare also plays tight end there.”

Virginia Tech- “I went to Virginia Tech which was another amazing official visit and I have very high praise for that staff and coach (Tyler) Bowen.”

Kentucky- “[I] really enjoyed my Kentucky official visit with some other recruits and got to spend a lot of time with the staff and with current commits.”

When visiting Kentucky, Rodriguez had certain goals he wanted to accomplish which how he would be used in the offense at Kentucky and he got those questions answered while on his visit.

“I just wanted to see how I would be used,” Rodriguez says. “I talked to coach (Liam) Coen and coach (Vince) Marrow and they showed me tape and I am very excited on how they could be using me.”

As for getting to meet the recent in-state Kentucky commit, Rodriguez really enjoyed his time with them.

“It was great seeing them and I loved talking and hanging with all [of] them,” Rodriguez says. “I have known Aba (Selm) for a while but meeting Cutter (Boley) and Hayes (Johnson) was awesome.”

As for when he will list his top choices, he does not know but he believes it will be “coming soon.” Rodriguez also adds that he does not have any official visits planned as of right now.