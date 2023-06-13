Trelain Maddox commits to Georgia Tech over Kentucky

Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats look poised to have another big recruiting haul when the 2024 class is all wrapped up.

However, they just missed out on a target who’s emerged over the last month.

On Tuesday, three-star recruit Trelain Maddox announced his commitment to Georgia Tech. The Georgia native picked the Yellow Jackets over Kentucky and Rutgers.

Maddox is a three-star recruit ranked 839th nationally, according to 247 Sports. Other schools that have offered include Penn State, USC, Ole Miss, Missouri, Colorado, Duke, and Michigan State, among others.

Last fall, as a star for Buford High School, Maddox played on both sides of the ball as a running back and linebacker.

However, at the college level, Maddox could be more of a nickel DB, as he’s big enough to defend the run but can also use his speed to cover wide receivers.

When Kentucky offered a scholarship to Maddox on May 11th, it came from Kentucky defensive backs coach Chris Collins, who has been the primary recruiter since then.

On to the next one.

