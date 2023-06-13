Class Of 2024 DL Kendall Jackson updates recruitment

With camps beginning, many high school recruits are still completing official visits before deciding where they’ll be attending school for the next four years.

With that being said, a three-star defensive lineman Kendall Jackson recently discussed his top six schools, which includes Kentucky. The other five schools he’s considering are Ole Miss, Texas, Florida, Miami, and Mississippi State.

The Gainesville (FL) native recently finished official visits to Florida and Arkansas.

Man this weekend was great!!!

I appreciate the love I received from the current UF players and staff. I like the things I saw and learned about on this visit. They definitely set the bar on the first OV! Way to make a local kid not feel local!! pic.twitter.com/8epeOPsoyG — Kendall “Hollywood” Jackson (@big_Ken8) June 5, 2023

Wow this past weekend was a shocker. I want to thank the University of Arkansas for hosting me and my family. We really enjoyed ourselves and had a great time. I definitely have to get back to a game during the season!! Thank y’all once again!! #WPS @CoachSamPittman pic.twitter.com/Bp1HzG0stq — Kendall “Hollywood” Jackson (@big_Ken8) June 13, 2023

Although it may be tough to get a player from Gainesville when Florida is strongly in the mix, Kentucky does have a shot. Jackson talked about why the six schools made the cut for his list.

“All schools in my top six are pushing hard and showing how much they really want me, and that’s what made it easy for me to put them in my top six,” Jackson tells A Sea Of Blue.

Jackson recently took a visit to Kentucky in April and really enjoyed it while he was on campus.

“The Kentucky visit was great. I loved the program and team,” Jackson told A Sea Of Blue. “They showed a lot of love from the moment I stepped into the meetings, and that showed how much they think of you as one of them.”

With Jackson enjoying the visit so much, he has decided to take another official visit to Kentucky from June 16-18.

With those six schools sticking out to him the most, he also adds that he could see himself playing at Kroger Field next year.

“It’s a great place, and I could see myself playing there,” Jackson says.

When asked about when he could possibly commit, he tells us it won’t be until midseason, so Kentucky still has a chance to land him, especially getting to learn under a great defensive coordinator in Brad White.