Monday Headlines: Kentucky Baseball Season Ends

The Kentucky Wildcats traveled to Louisiana this past weekend and returns to Lexington with their season coming to an end, failing to pick up a win in the Super Regional.

The Wildcats fell 14-0 to LSU on Saturday and saw the same outcome on Sunday, losing 8-3 to the Tigers.

Final from Baton Rouge. pic.twitter.com/J7E8kncxga — Kentucky Baseball (@UKBaseball) June 12, 2023

The season’s end is obviously not what Kentucky fans or the team hoped for, but 2023 was a good year for Kentucky baseball.

No, the Wildcats didn’t punch their ticket to what would have been the school’s first-ever College World Series berth. But the Wildcats went 40-21 on the season, which included winning 17 consecutive games and 23 out of 24 at one point during the year.

It was also just the second time Kentucky had made the Super Regional (2017) in program history. Kentucky’s fan base really showed out during the regular season and postseason run, building momentum for the offseason and heading into next year.

We wanted this for the #BBN. We can’t thank you enough for the love and support you showed our TEAM.



We’ll be back. pic.twitter.com/6KycCdMvil — Kentucky Baseball (@UKBaseball) June 12, 2023

Also, kudos to Nick Mingione. There was a case to be made that 2023 was a make-or-break season for him. Needless to say, Mingione delivered on coaching this team to their best season in six years. Kentucky has lots of young talent on the roster, and they could look in the transfer portal to add more at key spots in the lineup as well as across the diamond.

Jordan Burks is ready to make the call.

