Newly-signed Texas NIL bill could set standard moving forward

Texas has a new precedent, and it will certainly have an impact both on the SEC and NIL standards throughout the nation.

House Bill 2804 was passed and will allow for NIL reform in the Lone Star state, where football is taken as seriously as anywhere else in the country. It will kick into effect on July 1, 2023.

With Texas A&M and Texas both football powerhouses in NIL, this bill should aid their ability to get high-profile recruits to their programs. With a push for federal reform, here is the key point on what Texas’ bill will change.

“The revised Texas legislation includes a number of provisions that are school and student-athlete friendly. But the most notable change appears to provide cover for state schools from being punished by the NCAA for any NIL-related violations, including any committed by collectives that have been set up to support student-athletes through deal facilitation.” On3 reporter Jeremy Crabtree wrote.

Making a competitively-level product is at the top of the NCAA’s push as they look towards a Congressional bill.

Achieving that is going to be a far different mission, however, as different programs with different budgets and boosters will certainly impact where recruits head in the new NIL era. Expect more oversight at the federal level soon as both the NCAA and states look to capitalize.