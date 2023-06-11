Antwan Smith commits to Kentucky

Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats are on the board again in the class of 2024!

This time, it’s three-star defender Antwan Smith who opted to rock Kentucky blue.

Smith made the announcement Sunday on Twitter. He’s coming off a visit to Lexington.

I would like to thank all of the coaches who have recruited me throughout this process. I would also like to thank my family, coaches, and teammates. With that being said I am committed to @UKFootball go wildcat!!!! @RicoZackery @UKCoachStoops @RecruitWestlake @CoachSnoop_1 pic.twitter.com/Pibh6hEgFf — Antwan Smith (@Antwansmith25) June 11, 2023

Hailing from Westlake High School, Smith is ranked 679th nationally, 62nd among linebackers, and 86th in the state of Georgia by 247 Sports Composite. He commits to the Cats while holding additional scholarship offers from NC State, Minnesota, Memphis, Duke, USF, Vanderbilt, and Troy, among others.

The 6-foot-3, 188-pound Smith was primarily recruited by defensive line coach Anwar Stewart and becomes Kentucky’s fourth commitment in 2024, joining quarterback Cutter Boley, offensive lineman Aba Selm, and offensive lineman Hayes Johnson.

Smith’s half-brother, Deon Jackson, was a running back at Duke who finished his college career with over 3,000 all-purpose yards.

Now, check out some highlights of the newest Wildcat in action!

