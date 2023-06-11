Arthur Kaluma to Kansas State

Another swing. Another miss.

As John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats search for at least one transfer portal veteran for the 2023-24 roster, arguably the best one left was Creighton forward Arthur Kaluma, who was scheduled to visit Lexington this week.

Not so, as Kaluma just committed to the Kansas State Wildcats while on a visit to Manhattan.

BREAKING: Creighton transfer Arthur Kaluma has committed to Kansas State, source told @Stadium.



Huge pickup for Jerome Tang and the Wildcats.



The 6-7 wing averaged 11.8 points and 6 boards last season. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) June 11, 2023

Kaluma was also planning to visit the Alabama Crimson Tide this coming week, so perhaps his commitment to Kansas State is actually a good thing for Kentucky. Adding Kaluma to what Alabama already has would have made them a very dangerous SEC team next season, so at least Kentucky won’t have to worry about that.

Still, this is yet another L in what’s become arguably the worst offseason in the John Calipari era. Here’s to hoping the coming days and weeks bring some good news with Kentucky in the running for high school recruits Jordan Burks, Somto Cyril, and Joey Hart.