Sunday Headlines: Kentucky Basketball Roster Watch Edition

Good morning BBN!

It has been a quiet summer and off-season so far for the Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team, but it seems likely that will change as we head into this second full week of June.

With the freshman now on campus, John Calipari and his staff are looking to add three more players to the 2023 class, which include Jordan Burks, Joey Hart, and Somto Cyril.

All three recruits have visited over the last few days, and it appears that the Cats will ultimately land all three in the coming days. At least one commitment will happen Monday, as Burks is expected to announce his decision. Hopefully, it will be Kentucky.

The biggest news and player to watch, however, is Arthur Kaluma.

The Creighton transfer has been tied to UK since he pulled his name out of the NBA Draft on May 31st, but they seemed to be a long shot to land the talented forward. That might not be the case any longer, as Kaluma is expected on campus later this week. He’s also expected to visit Alabama.

It has been a quiet offseason, but Coach Calipari is making some noise here late. Let’s see if he can round out the next week with some new faces for the program.

Tweet of the Day

My sources in the bayou tell me that it looked like this the entire afternoon after NCAA officials postponed the @UKBaseball LSU Super Regional opener. Starting time now 8:06 PM. The future number one draft pick, Paul Skenes, will be a little tougher on the Cats under the lights. pic.twitter.com/6cRfizrFZ1 — Keith Madison (@KeithMadison32) June 10, 2023

A wild day for UK baseball down in Baton Rouge.

Headlines

LSU demolishes Kentucky in Super Regional opener after 7-hour delay- CatsPause

LSU can secure a trip to Omaha for the College World Series by beating Kentucky in Sunday's second game of the Super Regional. UK will be the designated home team in Game 2, with first pitch scheduled for 6:06 pm ET.

Analyzing Kentucky’s roster turnover in the Calipari era- KSR

A cool look back through the Calipari years.

Kentucky reaches out to Rutgers transfer- CatsPause

The Cats might add another player to their back-court.

Manchester City wins Champions League title- ESPN

A huge win for City.

Rory in the hunt at RBC Canadian Open- ESPN

Can Rory pull off the three-peat?

Toronto Raptors hire new head coach- ESPN

A solid hire for the Raptors heading into this new era in Toronto.

Arcangelo wins Belmont Stakes- CBS

The last leg of the Triple Crown is now complete.

McGregor sends Heat mascot to ER- CBS

What a moment in Miami at the NBA Finals.

This 23-Year-Old Founder is 3D Printing Schools in Madagascar Aiming to be a 'Stepping Stone' for the Community - GNN

Madagascar is one of the most challenging places in Africa to develop, but also the most opportune, and Grout has already finished one school.