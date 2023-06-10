Who UK Basketball fans are most excited to watch next season

Greetings BBN!

This week, we asked you which Kentucky Basketball freshmen you are most excited about this coming season.

Taking the top spot was none other than Justin Edwards, a five-star wing from Philadelphia who finished as Kentucky’s top 2023 signee at 247 Sports Composite.

Right behind Edwards was Reed Sheppard, who already has a soft spot in the hearts of the BBN thanks to his father, Jeff Sheppard, who was part of two national championship-winning teams during his college career.

