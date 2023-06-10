Saturday Headlines: Kentucky vs. LSU Game 1

Gameday is here for the Kentucky Wildcats, who take on the LSU Tigers at 3 pm ET today in Game 1 of the Baton Rouge Super Regional on ESPN.

In just their second Super Regional trip in program history, the No. 12 Bat Cats are now searching for the first College World Series berth in program history.

Standing in their way will be the No. 5 Tigers, led by outfielder Dylan Crews and pitcher Paul Skenes, who may very well be the top two picks in the upcoming MLB Draft.

The two teams faced off in Baton Rouge earlier this season, where the Tigers won two of three games.

Go Cats!!!

Tweet of the Day

4-star Kentucky QB commit Cutter Boley with 4-star edge rusher Brian Robinson, Vince Marrow, and 3-star tight end Willie Rodriguez. https://t.co/Cn5WABRn57 — TheCatsPause247 (@TheCatsPause247) June 10, 2023

Big things popping on the diamond and the gridiron in Lexington.

Headlines

Kentucky Visits LSU for NCAA Baseball Super Regional – UK Athletics

The Kentucky baseball team visits LSU this weekend in the NCAA Baseball Super Regional in Baton Rouge. The Cats will take on a Tigers team that spent much of the 2023 season ranked at the top of the national rankings.

Division-III Roots Pushing Jackson Gray to Finish Line in 'Season of Special Moments' - Wildcats Today

UK’s electric leadoff hitter is closing his college baseball career on a high note, entering what could be his final couple of games slashing .348/.504/.548.

Nick Mingione reflects on Kentucky Baseball's turnaround on eve of Super Regional - On3

Ahead of Kentucky vs. LSU in the Super Regional, head coach Nick Mingione reflects on his team’s remarkable turnaround.

Top transfer Arthur Kaluma slated to visit Kentucky - CatsPause

The Creighton transfer is one of the top available players in the portal.

Crystal Ball: 4-star center to Kentucky - CatsPause

A native of Enugu, Nigeria, Cyril began his prep career at Hamilton Heights Christian Academy in Chattanooga, Tenn. before signing with Overtime Elite, where he was named a OTE Defensive Player of the Year after and a First Team All-OTE selection after leading the league with 3.4 blocks per game to go alongside 8.1 points and 6.4 rebounds while making 66.2% of his shots.

Jimmy Dunne outlines plan for PGA Tour loyalists, LIV players who want back - ESPN

The players who left for LIV would not be able to participate in the new company's equity plan, according to Jimmy Dunne, who also said a committee that includes current PGA Tour members would determine potential punishment for players who left.

Leeds takeover: 49ers group strikes deal for 100% control - ESPN

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani has reached an agreement to sell his stake in the club to 49ers Enterprises, the second-tier English side said Friday.

Vikings officially release four-time Pro Bowl RB Dalvin Cook - NFL

The Minnesota Vikings officially released running back Dalvin Cook on Friday after failing to find a trade partner over the offseason.

Cancer Screening Could Predict Tumors Decades Before They Start Growing Thanks to This Discovery - GNN

One specific circular RNA was present at much higher levels at birth, prior to the onset of symptoms, compared to peers with healthy blood.