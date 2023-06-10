Devin Leary invited to the Manning Passing Academy

The Kentucky Wildcats have a new player under center this season after a successful two-year stint with Will Levis.

Now the keys to the offense have been turned over to NC State transfer, Devin Leary. With a solid resume coming into Lexington from Raleigh, the UK QB has added another piece to his resume this week, as he has been invited to participate at the Manning Passing Academy.

Leary is among 45 college quarterbacks, who received offers to join the Manning family at Nichols State University later this month.

It is the second year in a row that a Kentucky quarterback will be represented at the skills camp.

Week 1 will be here soon enough BBN. It’s going to be fun watching Leary throw it all around Kroger Field.

Here is the full invite list.