Devin Leary invited to the Manning Passing Academy

The Kentucky Wildcats have a new player under center this season after a successful two-year stint with Will Levis.
Now the keys to the offense have been turned over to NC State transfer, Devin Leary. With a solid resume coming into Lexington from Raleigh, the UK QB has added another piece to his resume this week, as he has been invited to participate at the Manning Passing Academy.
Leary is among 45 college quarterbacks, who received offers to join the Manning family at Nichols State University later this month.
It is the second year in a row that a Kentucky quarterback will be represented at the skills camp.
Week 1 will be here soon enough BBN. It’s going to be fun watching Leary throw it all around Kroger Field.
Here is the full invite list.
- Drew Allar, Penn State
- Luke Altmyer, Illinois
- Carter Bradley, South Alabama
- Michael Brescia, Colgate
- Doug Brumfield, UNLV
- Hudson Card, Purdue
- Brady Cook, Missouri
- Myles Crawley, Grambling
- Jayden Daniels, LSU
- Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss
- Jayden de Laura, Arizona
- Quinn Ewers, Texas
- DeQuan Finn, Toledo
- Mason Garcia, East Carolina
- Frank Harris, Texas-San Antonio
- Layne Hatcher, Ball State
- Michael Hiers, Samford
- Seth Henigan, Memphis
- Nick Howard, Dartmouth
- Devin Leary, Kentucky
- Riley Leonard, Duke
- Arch Manning, Texas
- Drake Maye, North Carolina
- Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina
- Parker McKinley, Eastern Kentucky
- Pat McQuaide, Nicholls State
- Joe Milton, Tennessee
- Emmett Morehead, Boston College
- Chandler Morris, Texas Christian
- Garrett Nussmeier, LSU
- Michael Penix, Washington
- John Rhys Plumlee, Central Florida
- Michael Pratt, Tulane
- Drew Pyne, Arizona State
- Austin Reed, Western Kentucky
- Cameron Rising, Utah
- Will Rogers, Mississippi State
- Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
- Eli Sawyer, Southeastern Louisiana
- Liam Thompson, Wabash
- Ty Thompson, Oregon
- Jordan Travis, Florida State
- Tyler Van Dyke, Miami
- Cameron Ward, Washington State
- Ben Wooldridge, UL
