David Jones trending toward Memphis after reportedly wanting to be at UK

The Kentucky Wildcats can just not get any good news this offseason.

After missing out on Hunter Dickinson and Keshad Johnson in the transfer portal already this offseason, it appears that John Calipari and his staff will ultimately lose out on another player with ties to the program.

According to a report by Kyle Tucker of The Athletic, St. John's transfer David Jones is trending towards committing to Penny Hardaway and the Memphis Tigers.

And according to KSR’s Matt Jones, this was a recruitment Kentucky could have already won but apparently waffled for too long on.

As we said on show today, this was a kid UK turned down a few times and then when they didn’t get Keshad Johnson, went back to…and likely assumed they would get (some thought all but done)



Now that looks like it might not happen either. Not good https://t.co/ssvnEBuNTX — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) June 2, 2023

Jones started his career at DePaul before transferring to St. Johns. He also visited Lexington as a high school recruit before ultimately heading to Chicago to play for the Blue Demons.

Although not the highest-ranked player in the portal, it seemed the staff was looking to plug Jones into the hole left by Chris Livingston heading to the NBA Draft.

Now, all their attention will turn to Creighton transfer Arthur Kaluma. After being tied to Kaluma on Wednesday when he pulled his name out of the draft, it appears that UK will now have to go all in on landing the talented forward unless another option emerges.

With only seven scholarship players on June 1st, there is plenty of reason for concern among the BBN. This news will only make it worse.