Bleav in Kentucky talks Oscar Tshiebwe, roster concerns, NBA Finals, and more

It’s been a rough offseason for Kentucky Basketball, which culminated with Wednesday’s NBA Draft withdrawal deadline when Oscar Tshiebwe and Chris Livingston opted to stay in the draft.

On the latest episode of Bleav in Kentucky, Vinny Hardy, Aaron Gershon, and Jalen Whitlow discussed all the latest news around the program, including:

Oscar Tshiebwe’s time in Lexington is over.

Their favorite Tshiebwe memories.

What’s next for the men’s basketball roster?

Jordan Anthony enters the transfer portal.

NBA Finals predictions.

And more!

There was plenty more to break down, so catch both episodes below. Subscribe to the podcast on the Bleav Podcast Network, Stitcher, iTunes, Audible, and on Spotify.

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff, so be sure to go ‘like’ our Facebook page and then go follow us on Twitter. Got a link you think we should check out? Email us at seaofblue@gmail.com. And as always, Go Cats!