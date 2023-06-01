Mitch Barnhart is confident in John Calipari

The offseason for the Kentucky Wildcats has been quite underwhelming.

With several misses in the transfer portal, and the potential to go 0-3 on the NBA Draft decisions, that has left all of BBN asking the same question; what is going to happen with this roster?

With the calendar turning to June 1st, and there currently being seven scholarship players on the roster, Kentucky’s Athletic Director, Mitch Barnhart, is not worried about the roster that John Calipari will field.

At the SEC Meetings in Florida, Barnhart sat down and talked with Darrell Bird of The Cats Pause. During the conversation, Barnhart spoke about the confidence he has in the UK Basketball coach headed into the summer.

“We’ve had a lot of times when our roster has been fluid, and he’s really good at figuring how to put together rosters. We have five newcomers coming in, some folks coming back and then we’ll fill in around that. He is really good at that,” Barnhart told Bird. “People say, ‘Are you concerned?’ I get concerned about every sport every year. I absolutely see exactly what’s going on. We’re in conversation a lot and I know the pulse of what he has going on with his team. I feel confident. He’s a great basketball coach who will find a way to put a team on the court that competes at a really high level.”

Although it has been a wild offseason, there are still several players in the transfer portal that could be great plug-and-play options for Kentucky next season. The roster is far from complete, but Barnhart trust in Calipari.

Should be interesting to see how this all turns out before the team heads to Canada in just over six weeks.

