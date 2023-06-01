After the Celtics came back from down 3-0 to tie the Eastern Conference Finals at three games apiece just to lose at home, the NBA Finals have been set.

It will be the Jimmy Butler-led Miami Heat battling the Nikola Jokic-led Denver Nuggets. The Nuggets swept the Lakers in the Western Conference Finals.

That said, the Heat have two former Cats on their team, with the Nuggets having one, so a former Kentucky Wildcats’ standout player will earn a ring for the first time in any of the three’s respective careers.

Lottery picks Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro have both played instrumental roles for Miami this season, with the latter having missed virtually the entire NBA Playoffs. He may return at some point in the Finals, possibly Game 3.

And we can’t forget Pat Riley, an absolute legend as both a player, a coach, and now an executive.

With the Heat advancing, Pat Riley has now been part of 25% of the NBA Finals in league history.



The Godfather pic.twitter.com/c7oCrBd1sp — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 30, 2023

The Nuggets have former top-10 pick Jamal Murray on their roster, and he had played a major role, averaging 27.7 points per game and shooting 39.8% from deep during the playoffs.

That said, the NBA Finals schedule has been released. Denver will be at home for games 1, 2, 5, and 7. Miami will be home for games 3, 4, and 6.

Here is the rundown for the Finals, which begin tonight on ABC.

2023 NBA Finals Schedule

Game 1 - Thursday, June 1 at 8:30 pm ET on ABC

Game 2 - Sunday, June 4 at 8 pm ET on ABC

Game 3 - Wednesday, June 7 at 8:30 pm ET on ABC

Game 4 - Friday, June 9 at 8:30 p.m ET on ABC

Game 5 - Monday, June 12 at 8:30 pm ET on ABC

Game 6 - Thursday, June 15 at 8:30 pm ET on ABC

Game 7 - Sunday, June 18 at 8 pm ET on ABC

