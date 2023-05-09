Oscar Tshiebwe invited to NBA Combine, per report

As the Kentucky Wildcats continue to see who will be in the frontcourt next season, Oscar Tshiebwe is still testing the NBA Draft waters as he attempts to convince the league that he’s an NBA player.

And he’ll get a chance to do that at the upcoming NBA Combine.

According to Adam Zagoria, Tshiebwe has been invited to the combine, which takes place May 18-20 in Chicago.

Kentucky big man Oscar Tshiebwe has been invited to next week's NBA Draft Combine, per league source https://t.co/PFREhs3k3t — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) May 9, 2023

The combine typically has around 80 invites. To this point, Tshiebwe has been projected as a late second-round pick or a priority-free agent, so he needs a good showing at the combine to solidify himself as a late draft pick if he ultimately keeps his name in the draft.

Tshiebwe was already expected to make his decision closer to the May 31st deadline, so an invite to the combine may have little-to-no impact on that timeframe. He’ll likely have more workouts with teams after the combine.

With the transfer portal closing this week and most of the impactful big men off the table, Tshiebwe returning to Kentucky looks like the best-case scenario for the frontcourt.

Will it happen? It’s anyone’s guess at this point, and the combine will likely play a big part in what that decision ultimately is.

The wait continues.