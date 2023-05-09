Tuesday Headlines: College Betting Scandals Edition

A major report out of Iowa yesterday is placing a lot of attention on betting and college athletics.

According to the Des Moines Register, the investigation involves a large number of people at Iowa and Iowa State universities, along with people not connected to either university.

The University of Iowa released a statement yesterday that said the investigation 26 current student-athletes from baseball, football, men’s basketball, men’s track and field, and men’s wrestling, as well as one full-time employee of the UI Department of Athletics.

The list of 111 people involved does not include any coaches.

The Register also said Iowa State confirmed that “approximately 15” student-athletes from football, wrestling and track and field may have violated NCAA rules.

This, of course, is on the heels of the investigation at Alabama that led to the firing of Crimson Tide Baseball coach Brad Bohannon.

Still a lot of info to come on these incidents, but definitely something to keep an eye on moving forward.

