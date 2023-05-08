Zack Lee earns a weekly national honor

Kentucky Wildcats senior pitcher Zack Lee has been named a Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Week, it was announced Monday. Lee was one of 14 players to earn the honor after his great outing helped Kentucky sweep No. 3 South Carolina.

A right-hander from Effingham (IL), Lee pitched Kentucky to a 9-2 victory on Sunday to complete the sweep. The Gamecocks were held to just a two-run homer off Lee, as he set career bests with 12 strikeouts and 105 pitches in 6.2 innings before leaving to a standing ovation at Kentucky Proud Park.

Lee joined major leaguers Sean Hjelle and Zack Thompson, as well as Mason Hazelwood, as the only Wildcats to have a dozen or more strikeouts in a game during Nick Mingione’s seven seasons as head coach. He did not walk a batter while spraying seven hits around.

