Travis Smith earns SEC Co-Freshman of the Week honors

Kentucky Wildcats freshman pitcher Travis Smith has been named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week, the league announced Monday. Smith shares the award with Georgia Bulldogs pitcher Jarvis Evans.

Smith, hailing from Walton (KY), made his SEC debut last Friday, becoming the first UK freshman to start a conference game on the mound since Ryan Hagenow in 2021. Smith earned the win in a 7-3 victory over the No. 3 South Carolina Gamecocks, which helped propel the Wildcats to their first sweep of a top-five team since 2012.

The redshirt freshman right-hander set new career bests with 6.0 innings pitched and 83 pitches thrown. He allowed just four hits, one run, and three walks while striking out five.

In his last two starts, both vs. ranked Power 5 opponents, Smith has given up just a pair of solo home runs in 11 innings. His other outing was against the Louisville Cardinals two weeks ago.

Follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page for more Kentucky Wildcats news and views.