Where Kentucky signees stand in On3’s final 2023 recruiting rankings

John Calipari is bringing in the No. 1 overall recruiting class for the Kentucky Wildcats this upcoming season as they look to bounce back from the last few seasons that ended short of the ultimate goal.

On Monday, On3 released their final class of 2023 rankings, and all five Kentucky signees landed inside the top 30.

Colorado signee Cody Williams takes over the top spot in On3’s rankings, with USC signee Isaiah Collier dropping to No. 2.

Justin Edwards is the first Cats on the list as the small forward dropped from No. 2 overall to No. 4 in the update.

Aaron Bradshaw slipped slightly but remains in the top five as he went from No. 4 overall to No. 5.

DJ Wagner is the first Cat to see his ranking rise as the top combo guard moved from No. 7 up to No. 6, giving the Cats the No. 4, 5, and 6 overall players in the class.

Rob Dillingham has had a head-scratching slip in multiple rankings recently, and that continued with On3’s update as he fell from No. 15 to No. 25 and is now considered a four-star prospect.

Reed Sheppard saw his ranking improve as he moved inside the top 30 and now sits at No. 26 overall. ESPN (22) and Rivals (26) also have him in the top 30.

Ron Holland, who recently decommitted from Texas and is drawing interest from Kentucky, checked in at No. 3 overall.

There is no doubt that the Cats have a stacked recruiting class, but it will be interesting to see who from the 2022-23 team returns and what transfers Calipari brings in to pair with these talented freshmen.

You can check out the full updated ranking from On3 here.

