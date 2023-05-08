Monday Headlines: Janae Walker Edition

Kentucky women’s basketball finished the 2022-2023 season with a 12-9 record, which was obviously a down year but especially so when considering they were the defending SEC champions. After dealing with some recent roster turnover, head coach Kyra Elzy was able to land a major addition to improve her team this offseason.

Janae Walker, a 6-4 recruit in the 2023 class, announced her commitment to Kentucky via social media on Sunday night.

Walker was originally committed to Gardner-Webb, but de-committed nearly a month ago and Kentucky didn’t waste any time getting in touch with her.

Kentucky adds Walker with the hope that she can be a do-it-all player for the Wildcats. Her skillset includes post moves but she can also step outside and knock down long range shots. Her rebounding and versatility on defense will be a huge plus, too.

Walker was a heck of a high school player, winning Region 5 Class AAA Player of the Year in Georgia, and will look to continue that type of career at Kentucky. She joins Jordy Griggs as Kentucky’s other recruit for the 2023 class. Join us in welcoming Walker to the BBN.

Tweet of the Day

TNT broadcasters just asked: Will Nikola Jokic be suspended for Game 5?



Team execs are wondering this too since the rule book says a player should be ejected for entering the stands. Jokic technically just went courtside so there’s room for interpretation. We’ll find out Monday. pic.twitter.com/8jBYdKgSOy — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) May 8, 2023

Huge decision pending regarding the NBA’s runner-up MVP.

