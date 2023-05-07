Kentucky Softball will face Florida to open SEC Tournament play

The Kentucky Wildcats have earned the 9-seed in the 2023 SEC Softball Tournament and will face the 8-seed Florida Gators on Wednesday in the opening round of the event.

Wednesday’s game will be at 8 pm ET from Bogle Park in Fayetteville, as the University of Arkansas will be the host of this year’s event. The SEC Network will carry the game along with the ESPN app.

Kentucky enters postseason play following a series win over No. 16 Florida this weekend in Lexington, scoring a 7-6 win Saturday and a 1-0 victory on Sunday. It marked Kentucky’s first series win over the Gators since the 2011 season.

2023 SEC Tournament Bracket

