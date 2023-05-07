Ohio State transfer Ben Christman commits to Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats have struck again in the transfer portal, and it’s another major addition to the Big Blue Wall.

On Sunday, former Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Ben Christman committed to Kentucky.

Christman made the announcement on Twitter. He has three seasons of college eligibility remaining.

Originally a class of 2021 signee, Christman was ranked 90th overall in his class by Rivals in addition to being the third-best player from Ohio. He played at Revere High School in Richfield (OH) and was considered an interior offensive line prospect, though he played tackle in high school.

Among the other schools who offered him coming out of high school included the Georgia Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide, LSU Tigers, Michigan Wolverines, and Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Boom let’s freaking go. Getting the wall back solid with another huge brick. — CoachMarrowUK (@vincemarrow) May 7, 2023

The 6-foot-6, 315-pound Christman redshirted in his first year with the Buckeyes, then played just nine snaps this past season.

According to Eleven Warriors, Christman saw extensive playing time in spring practice this year and logged 48 snaps in the spring game, mainly at left guard, but was still expected to open next season as a backup.

At Kentucky, Christman should have a much easier path to playing time, especially after the recent departures of Deondre Buford and Wohlabaugh.

Check out some high school highlights of the newest Cat in action!

