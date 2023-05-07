Sunday Headlines: Aaron Bradshaw Watch

Good Sunday morning to you, hope your Derby Saturday was all swell.

Yesterday afternoon, Bronny James announced his commitment to Southern California.

Later, news began to spread that Kentucky Wildcats commit Aaron Bradshaw, with alleged influence from Klutch, Bradshaw’s agency, was leaning towards decommitting from Kentucky in favor of USC.

Adding another big might be klutch for Bronny… https://t.co/fUtxj7wxFH — ℯ ℯ (@Andrew__Slater) May 6, 2023

Our Tristan Pharis still believes Bradshaw does indeed play for Kentucky next season. There was also a post from Bradshaw himself to his Instagram in a Kentucky jersey with the caption “BBN.”

As I said yesterday, there were real rumors around Aaron Bradshaw/USC.



Dickinson didn’t come to UK, and Bradshaw still feels confident in his role/playstyle.



I expect Bradshaw to be at Kentucky. If you need further proof, Bradshaw just posted this to his IG story. pic.twitter.com/hIIaBRRH4i — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) May 6, 2023

It does seem like there is legitimate smoke to the rumors, but Bradshaw was scheduled to be on campus in Lexington relatively soon, so it is a waiting game.

Kentucky Derby 149

In other news, Mage won the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby, at 15-1 odds. Mage ran the 1 1⁄ 4 miles in 2:01.57, and at 15/1 odds, a far cry from last years Rich Strike upset.

Did your bet hit?

The NBA Playoffs

The Miami Heat took a 2-1 game lead over the New York Knicks, handling NYK from the start, 105-86. Julius Randle put up 10 points and 14 rebounds and Immanuel Quickley had 12 points before leaving the game in the 4th quarter.

Bam Adebayo had 17 points and 12 rebounds for Miami.

The Los Angeles Lakers also took a 2-1 game lead over the Golden State Warriors, 127-97. Anthony Davis led the way for LA, having a bounce-back game for the Lakers with 25 points and 13 rebounds.

AD DOMINATES Warriors in blowout win



Lakers lead series 2-1. pic.twitter.com/E9WZ0euTBZ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 7, 2023

Will Levis has a jersey number

… and my jersey number — Will Levis (@will_levis) May 7, 2023

Levis will wear No. 8 for The Tennessee Titans.

Jasper Johnson

Jasper Johnson officially announced that he had received a scholarship from Kentucky

Thank you to ⁦@UKCoachCalipari⁩ ⁦@CoachOantigua⁩ for offering me a scholarship to play basketball. pic.twitter.com/OmUPMLIqQw — Jasper Johnson (@BruhJasperJ) May 7, 2023

Justin Edwards Balling Out

Edwards balled out at the BallisLife All-Star game.