Where Kentucky Signees Stand in 247Sports’ Final 2023 Recruiting Rankings

As the spring high school basketball all-star games (most importantly the practices that come with them) come to an end, scouts and analysts have gotten their final look at the 2023 recruiting class before they play in college. With that said, 247 Sports released their final rankings on Thursday.

The new rankings featured a lot of movement, including a new No. 1 recruit, Ron Holland, who recently decommitted from Texas. Other notable movers include Cody Williams (Colorado) who jumped into the Top 5, and Bronny James (uncommitted) who jumped up ten spots from 36th.

Of course, the Kentucky Wildcats still boast the No. 1 recruiting class in the country, with five Top 100 prospects. However, they all took a hit in the latest rankings. While Aaron Bradshaw, Justin Edwards, and DJ Wagner took minor hits, Rob Dillingham dropped to a four-star, and Reed Sheppard dropped to the bottom half of the top 100.

No. 3 - Justin Edwards (Previous Ranking: 3)

(Previous Ranking: 3) No. 5 - Aaron Bradshaw (Previous Ranking: 2)

(Previous Ranking: 2) No. 6 - DJ Wagner (Previous Ranking: 4)

(Previous Ranking: 4) No. 19 - Rob Dillingham (Previous Ranking: 13)

(Previous Ranking: 13) No. 72 - Reed Sheppard (Previous Ranking: 48)

247 Sports did not provide any reasons for why any of Kentucky’s signees dropped, but it will be interesting to see how they respond. Given the competitiveness that each of these guys have, I am sure it will be another piece of motivation for them heading into summer workouts.

With GLBL Jam in July, the Big Blue Nation will get to see these Wildcats on the court soon enough.