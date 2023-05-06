Saturday Headlines: Forte scratched from the Derby Edition

It’s the first Saturday in May and we all know what that means: it’s Derby Day! I was out at Oaks yesterday and it was absolutely beautiful and I think there is going to be repeat weather today.

There has been a great deal of shifting with horses being scratched from the field while others are being added. The odds and the post time is out with Forte and Tapit Trice being the favorites. Lord Miles, Continuar, Practical Move, and Skinner have all been scratched. Will we see a Rich Strike style upset today or will one of the favorites take the first jewel of the Triple Crown?

For one day the eyes of America will be on Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky for the most exciting two minutes in sports. Bet wisely and good luck!

I had this all written and then Forte scratched from the Derby. A major story to say the least.

Tweets of the Day

Mike Repole said he would not to be Nick Smith making decision. Said Smith told him the horse was “a tick off right.” Said the horse had a bruise earlier this week but that 3 vets Todd Pletcher brought to barn said he was fine. pic.twitter.com/My217pfvyE — rickbozich (@rickbozich) May 6, 2023

I had heard late last week that something was off about Forte and that there was a chance that he may not run.

#BBN’s week:



Mon: Booker vs Murray action!



Tues: Hunter Dickinson teases a commitment.



Wed: Hire John Welch to the Kentucky staff.



Thurs: Hunter Dickinson to Kansas. Lance Ware in the portal . Cal hints living out his contract.



Fri: Bradshaw buzz. Cats graduate! pic.twitter.com/qLTdQQapFt — Buddy (@BigBlueBud) May 6, 2023

It’s been quite the week for BBN.

Headlines

Forte scratched from Kentucky Derby 149 | WDRB- This is a major deal and will shift a lot of betting odds. 18 horses will run for the Roses. Five horses overall have scratched.

Aaron Bradshaw rumors aren’t good for Kentucky | Cats Illustrated- This is a paid article but the gist of it is that my buddy David Sisk over at Cats Illustrated is hearing buzz that Bradshaw is being directed to decommit from Kentucky and go play with another big time recruit elsewhere. These offseasons make me want to pull out my hair.

Cats pick up major win at Kentucky Proud Park | UK Athletics- The #21 Kentucky baseball team picked up the first win in the series against third ranked South Carolina 7-3. It’s been a bumpy couple of weeks for the Bat Cats so a series win here would be a massive shift of momentum.

Keshad Johnson has Kentucky in his final four | Cats Pause- The 6-7 forward from San Diego State is looking to transfer and Kentucky is one of his final schools in consideration. He averaged 7.7 points a game, 5.0 rebounds and 22.8 minutes. He wouldn’t be a game changer for the team but he would be a nice piece.

Lance Ware loves Kentucky but knew it was time to move on | Vaught’s Views- With Ugonna Onyenso looking to take a major step forward and the return of Oscar Tshiebwe seemingly eminent, Lance Ware saw the writing on the wall. Hopefully he can go and play more minutes somewhere else. But if the rumors about Aaron Bradshaw turn out to be true, the loss of Lance Ware will be felt a little more.

Pretty Mischievous wins the Kentucky Oaks | NBC- The filly had to hold off gambling girl to win the exciting race.

Phoenix still alive behind Devin Booker’s 47 points | CBS- Booker and Kevin Durant are carrying the Suns but they are down 2-1.

Celtics win as Embiid gets MVP | ESPN- It was a bitter sweet night for Sixers fans as Joel Embiid finally got the MVP he has been begging for over the years but his team lost to the Celtics as Jayson Tatum scored 27. He used the MVP ceremony for fuel.