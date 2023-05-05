San Diego State transfer Keshad Johnson drawing interest from UK, per report

A new name appears to be emerging for the Kentucky Wildcats via the transfer portal, and this one comes from the national runner-ups this past season.

According to 24/7 High School Hoops, San Diego State Aztecs transfer Keshad Johnson is considering Kentucky.

Among the other schools Johnson is reportedly considering are the USC Trojans, Arizona Wildcats, Oklahoma Sooners, and Texas Tech Red Raiders.

San Diego State transfer Keshad Johnson has cut his list to five schools, he told me. Here are the programs he’s considering:



Texas Tech

USC

Oklahoma

Kentucky

Arizona



Johnson is a 6’8 forward and a big-time two-way player. He is currently going through the NBA Draft process. pic.twitter.com/oSJL75jdOa — 24/7 High School Hoops (@247HSHoops) May 5, 2023

This past season, the 6-foot-7, 225-pound Johnson averaged 7.7 points and 5.0 rebounds per game while shooting 53.2% from the field and 26.2% from deep on just 42 attempted threes on the season.

In the national championship vs. UConn, Johnson racked up 14 points on 3/5 shooting (1/1 from deep) while going 7/9 from the charity stripe. He added four rebounds and one assist.

With Kentucky’s roster in desperate need of quality players, Johnson has already proven he can be a key piece on a Final Four team, so I’d say he’d be a welcomed addition in Lexington if that’s where he lands.

Saying this, Oklahoma has been the perceived favorite thus far with Johnson, so it will be interesting to see how this recruitment progresses now that Kentucky is clearly part of it.

In the meantime, check out some highlights of Johnson below.

