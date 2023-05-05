Jasper Johnson offered by Kentucky

As the AAU season heats up, the Kentucky Wildcats have sent out a new scholarship offer, and it’s a big one.

According to Rivals reporter Travis Graf, four-star guard and Bluegrass product Jasper Johnson has earned an offer from Kentucky.

Johnson is one of the top players in the class of 2025.

Source: 2025 PG Jasper Johnson (@BruhJasperJ) has received an offer from Kentucky.



Sits inside the top 20 of the MADE Hoops rankings.

A 6-foot-4 point guard from Woodford County High School in Versailles (KY), Jasper is the son of former Kentucky football star Dennis Johnson. He holds additional offers from the Texas A&M Aggies, West Virginia Mountaineers, Louisville Cardinals, Missouri Tigers, and Arizona State Sun Devils, among others.

Johnson is ranked 26th overall in his class by Rivals, On3 has him 21st, and 247 Sports ranks him 33rd. All three services have him rated as a four-star prospect, while ESPN has yet to give him an evaluation.

Like his father, Dennis, an All-SEC defensive end during his college career, Jasper is a multi-sport athlete for Woodford County. He plays football as a quarterback and defensive back while also being a point guard on the hardwood.

The state of Kentucky doesn’t typically produce a lot of highly-touted basketball recruits, but Johnson has the potential to be one of the best it’s had in recent memory, so it was just a matter of time until he got offered.

Back in December, Johnson spoke with KSR’s Zack Geoghegan about his ongoing recruitment and interest from Kentucky.

“I’ve been talking to them since football season,” Johnson said of his communication with Kentucky. “(Orlando Antigua) came to a couple of practices and workouts to watch me and my teammates workout. Just our relationship, building it over time so we can get closer.

“I like that it’s a winning program. Winning traits at the end of the day. I like to play basketball, but what I like to do more is win.”

Good to see Calipari isn’t wasting any time in making this Bluegrass a priority for his program.

