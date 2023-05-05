Friday Headlines: What’s Next for Kentucky Basketball?

As if Kentucky basketball fans haven’t had enough tough news over the last couple of months, Hunter Dickinson’s decision to pick Kansas over Kentucky on Thursday certainly stung.

Oscar Tshiebwe’s future with the team remains up in the air and though he slightly regressed last season from his National Player of the Year campaign in 2021, losing him will be a serious blow.

Landing Dickinson was Kentucky’s idea of a safety net incase Tshiebwe does leave. So, now that Dickinson will be wearing a Kansas jersey this fall, where does Kentucky basketball go from here?

Lance Ware entered the transfer portal on Thursday and Daimion Collins entered the transfer portal last month. Neither had a significant impact in Kentucky’s frontcourt last season, but losing two bodies that could give the Wildcats minutes at the power forward and center positions is still critical.

Combine all of that with the fact Kentucky is losing both Chris Livingston (currently eligible to return) and Jacob Toppin to the NBA draft (not eligible to return) — yikes.

Kentucky does have a heck of a recruiting class coming in and maybe Ugonna Onyenso will have a breakout year for the Wildcats. Still, you’d think Kentucky could put a better roster together than what they currently have.

Being optimistic, there’s still the possibility Livingston returns as well as Antonio Reeves and Oscar Tshiebwe. Three familiar faces that all played significant minutes last year and would be excellent to mix in with Kentucky’s young talent.

Being realistic, though, it’s nearly a guarantee that at least one of those players won’t be in a UK jersey this fall.

So, where does Kentucky basketball go from here? Let us know what you think would be best in the comment section below.

