Lyon County guard Travis Perry updates recruitment

Lyon County (Ky.) guard Travis Perry is ranked as a top-100 prospect, being listed as the No. 83 player in the country, and the No. 10 guard, per 247 Sports.

Perry holds a slew of offers from big-time programs, including the Kentucky Wildcats. Alongside them are the likes of Michigan, Virginia, Vanderbilt, Purdue, and many more.

However, Perry spoke to 247 Sports about the schools that are making him a priority:

“Purdue, Indiana, Cincinnati, Western Kentucky, Michigan,” he said. “I have been talking to those schools, learning more about them and seeing how I can fit in their system.”

On the contact he has with the Kentucky staff:

“They talk to me a lot since they came down to watch us in Dawson Springs. Orlando talks to me, and Cal texts me. They reach out and have been at a lot of our games. They’re just seeing how things are going and talking basketball.”

Perry also mentioned that UCLA is now starting to get involved with him, and he could potentially take an official visit out there, which would be his fourth. And the second blue-blood school to get involved with his recruitment.

Perry has taken a handful of unofficial visits to Lexington, and the coaching staff has been down to Western Kentucky to see him play plenty of times.

Be sure to read the full interview at 247 Sports.

