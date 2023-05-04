 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Lance Ware expected to visit St. John’s, per report

Could Ware end up back in NYC?

By Ethan DeWitt
Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

News broke on Thursday morning from Kyle Tucker of The Athletic that there was one other Kentucky Wildcats player expected to enter the transfer portal.

Shortly after, the BBN got the news, as Lance Ware took to Twitter to announce that he would be entering the transfer portal.

Now, there is already traction building for a potential destination for the tough-nosed power forward.

According to a report by Adam Zagoria, Ware is now expected to take a visit to St. Johns.

Ware, a former star for Camden High School and a New Jersey Native, could potentially be a huge addition to Rick Pitino’s first roster at St. Johns. With momentum back and building in the program, it is also easy to see why Ware might want to head back up to NYC and help build back a historic program in college basketball.

Should be an interesting one to watch once this visit begins.

