Kentucky offers Utah transfer Tyler Knaak

The Kentucky Wildcats watched Will Levis enter the NFL Draft, and replacing their star quarterback won’t be easy.

Devin Leary, who was the starter for NC State the past few years, is set to be the man in Lexington this upcoming season. While the impact the quarterback will have is certainly important to the team’s success, building a dynamic offensive line is equally crucial, especially based on how last season went.

The Cats struggled mightily at times because they couldn’t protect Levis. Kentucky is looking to right that wrong with an influx of transfer linemen, and Utah Utes transfer tackle Tyler Knaak may be the latest.

Knaak recently tweeted out a picture of the UK logo and said, “Kentucky offered.” He could be an important chip in the Cats’ offseason strategy if he does choose Kentucky.

Knaak stands 6-foot-7 and comes in at 306 pounds. He was a three-star recruit and originally is from Salt Lake City, making the commitment to Utah a pretty easy correlation.

USC and Virginia were among the names that offered Knaak prior to his Utah commitment, and App State is among the teams that have already reached out to the tackle as he’s tossed his name in the transfer portal.

Knaak could make an official visit in the coming weeks, at least one would assume. Head coach Mark Stoops and company should hope that Knaak considering Kentucky as its offensive line could certainly use his help.

The need is there, and hopefully, Knaak helps fill the void.