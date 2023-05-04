Antonio Reeves and Jacob Toppin invited to NBA G-League Elite Camp

If you were hoping for a decision from Antonio Reeves soon, prepare to wait a bit longer.

On Thursday, the 2023 NBA G-League Elite Camp list was revealed, and Reeves was included alongside Jacob Toppin, who is in the NBA Draft pool for good.

Here’s the full list via Adam Zagoria.

These are the players invited to the NBA G League Combine May 13-14 in Chicago including 2 from @RutgersMBB , 1 from @PrincetonMBB and NCAA star @MrNewYorkCityy of @KStateMBB pic.twitter.com/Q47U3yEaLz — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) May 4, 2023

This is the combine that’s a step below the NBA Combine, which takes place from May 16-18. So an invite doesn’t say much about a prospect’s NBA Draft hopes, though Reeves is widely regarded as someone who will struggle just to earn a two-way deal with an NBA team, let alone be drafted.

Still, Reeves will likely go to this combine in hopes of improving his professional stock. The Kentucky Wildcats are hoping to get him back, but we may be several more weeks away from a final decision.

As for Toppin, he’s already set on playing professionally somewhere this fall, whether it’s in the NBA, the G-League, or overseas.

It is worth noting that a select number of players from the Elite Camp will be invited to the NBA Combine based on their performance, so it’s still possible Reeves and/or Toppin get invited to the main combine.