Alabama fires baseball coach Brad Bohannon after being linked to betting incident

Sports betting has been a tricky subject over the past few months (even years and decades for that matter) as states are starting to legalize the activity.

Being able to keep the integrity of the sports high with money on the line for some undoubtedly paying attention to the event is easier said than done, and tracking down those that do influence the outcome of games in their favor is ultimately going to come with severe punishment.

Alabama’s Brad Bohannon appears to be learning that the hard way, as he has been fired as the Crimson Tide’s head baseball coach after a probe into suspicious betting activity.

“Alabama baseball coach Brad Bohannon was fired Thursday amid a widespread investigation into suspicious betting activity on the Crimson Tide’s game against LSU six days ago,” ESPN’s David Purdum wrote.

He continued with the note that Bohannon has communications with the person that placed the bets. This didn’t happen in Alabama, but rather, it happened in Ohio, where sports betting was just made legal on January 1, 2023.

“The Louisiana Gaming Control Board told NOLA.com that two specific bets — both made in Cincinnati, Ohio — triggered the suspicious activity alert. ‘One was on a parlay which involved the LSU-Alabama game, and then there was another straight-up (money line) bet,’” Purdum wrote in a separate article.

Keeping the integrity of both betting and sports should be crucial for sportsbooks as they need to keep their license and users appeased. This is a step back, and there will undoubtedly be more investigations into how to prevent situations like this moving forward.