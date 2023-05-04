Kentucky set to host 4-star recruit Jacob Smith for a visit

Two of Kentucky’s biggest football priorities in the 2024 class were a pair of twin brothers from Somerset, Jacob Smith and Jerod Smith. While Jerod has already pledged his commitment to the Michigan Wolverines, Jacob is still making his decision.

Michigan is one of Jacob’s final six schools, which he released on April 22nd, along with Notre Dame, Kentucky, Nebraska, Georgia, and Alabama.

Of those six schools, three have secured an official visit: Michigan (June 2-4), Kentucky (June 9-11), and Nebraska (June 16-18), according to KSR.

While the brothers have always played together and have suggested that they would like to play at the same school, that’s not a certainty. With that said, that family connection is already there, which will make Michigan the favorite until the very end.

On the other hand, Smith says Kentucky is “home”. Kentucky was one of the first schools to express interest in Smith, dating back to June 2021, with Defensive coordinator Brad White leading the recruitment. Can they pull it out in the end?

“That’s my home, I’ve been talking to them for a minute, so I felt like they deserved it, and they’re obviously an option,” Smith told KSR back in February.

Listed at 6-foot-5, 230 pounds, Smith is ranked 204th in the country and the 18th-best EDGE in the class (247 Sports). He will be joined on his visit by five-star QB Cutter Boley (2025) - who is rumored to be reclassifying to 2024 - and three-star OT Jordan Floyd (2024).