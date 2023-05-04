Thursday Headlines: NFL Draft Success Edition

Good morning BBN!

As the Hunter Dickinson recruitment unfolds and the NFL Draft is now behind us, we are pushing into talking season as we speak.

With plenty of football portal news, and the basketball team arriving to campus in a few weeks, one storyline is flying a little under the radar. That is the success that Mark Stoops and his program have seen in the NFL Draft.

After seeing Will Levis, Chris Rodriguez, and Carrington Valentine get selected this past weekend, it takes the total number of Kentucky Wildcats drafted in the last five seasons to 20 overall. According to a count done by On3, that is currently best for 12th in the country since the 2018 draft.

Leading the way is Georgia with 48 players selected in the five-year period. Also featured ahead of Kentucky from the SEC are Alabama (No. 2), LSU (No. 4), Florida (No. 8), and Auburn (No. 11).

Stoops and his staff have proven to be really successful on the recruiting trail, and the talent is starting to show up by adding more wins on the field. With two 10-win seasons in the last five years, Stoops has this program at a point that many thought they would never see.

Now comes the time to just keep building it, and taking steps forward in what is about to be a new-look SEC.

