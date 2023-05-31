Chris Livingston staying in NBA Draft

Kentucky Wildcats forward Chris Livingston will remain in the 2023 NBA Draft and end his college career.

The Athletic reporter Shams Charania broke the news first.

Livingston joins Oscar Tshiebwe as Kentucky players to announce they will keep their name in the draft prior to tonight’s NCAA withdrawal deadline.

Kentucky freshman Chris Livingston is staying in the 2023 NBA Draft in June, his agent Brandon Cavanaugh of Klutch Sports Group tells @TheAthletic @Stadium. Livingston, a 6-foot-6 guard, has had a strong showing in pre-draft process. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 1, 2023

Originally a five-star recruit in the 2022 class, Livingston spent his senior year of high school basketball at the prestigious Oak Hill Academy. The Akron (OH) native was ranked as high as 11th overall by Rivals.

In his one season at Kentucky, Livingston played in all 34 games, including 26 starts, while averaging 6.3 points and 4.2 rebounds per outing. He earned SEC All-Freshman Team honors.

While Livingston was regarded as a one-and-done prospect entering the season, he struggled to stand out in Lexington and isn’t currently projected to be selected in this year’s draft.

However, Livingston’s is represented by Klutch Sports, one of the biggest agencies in all of sports. They think they have the pull to get Livingston drafted this year, which helped convince him to keep his name in the draft pool.

Though he took his decision all the way into the withdrawal deadline, Livingston was widely expected to stay in the draft, so this isn’t catching UK off guard by any stretch.

Best of luck to Livingston in the pros!

Follow our Twitter page and then go ‘like’ our Facebook page for the latest Kentucky Wildcats news and views. And as always, Go Cats!