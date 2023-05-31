Arthur Kaluma drawing interest from Kentucky

It’s been a brutal offseason for the Kentucky Wildcats, highlighted by missing every single player they’ve pursued in the transfer portal.

Well, there’s still at least one big fish left in the frontcourt, that being Creighton Bluejays forward Arthur Kaluma, who is in the NCAA transfer portal.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Borzello, Kaluma has withdrawn from the NBA Draft, and Kentucky is among the schools pursuing him, as are the Alabama Crimson Tide and Texas Longhorns, among others.

The 6-foot-7, 225-pound Kaluma was originally a four-star recruit ranked 51st overall in the 2021 class out of Arizona. This past season, he averaged 11.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.6 assists while shooting 42% from the field and 31% from three-point range on 3.6 attempts per contest.

That included four-straight double-digit scoring efforts in the Bluejays’ NCAA Tournament run, which ended with a last-second loss to San Diego State in the Elite Eight.

According to KenPom, Kaluma played almost exclusively at the 4, though he occasionally got minutes at the 5.

Assuming Chris Livingston and Antonio Reeves join Oscar Tshiebwe in departing Lexington, Kaluma is a guy Kentucky needs to make a major push for.

