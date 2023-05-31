Reed Sheppard arrives at UK

The Kentucky Wildcats will have one of the most stacked recruiting classes in recent history this upcoming season.

With the likes of Aaron Bradshaw, Justin Edwards, and DJ Wagner, all prospects ranked in RSCI’s’ top 10, the Cats are laced with talent, even if they are lacking a bit in the experience department.

One other name to keep an eye on is Reed Sheppard.

With a legacy in the Bluegrass State, Sheppard will join the Cats as a four-star recruit and could contend to be the team’s best shooter. He was also named Mr. Kentucky Basketball this past season.

Sheppard is now on campus, about the only good news to come out of today.

The Sheppard Family legacy continues ...



Welcome home, @reed_sheppard! pic.twitter.com/A2NgzpwELJ — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) May 31, 2023

Sheppard averaged 22.5 points, 8.5 assists, and 8.4 rebounds per game in his final season with North Laurel High School in London, Kentucky. He finished his high school career with over 3,000 points.

Sheppard will transition into a much more competitive environment, but he certainly will be expected to have a role on a team that should go far in the tournament this upcoming season.

