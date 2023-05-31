Times and TV channels set for Kentucky Football’s first 3 games

We now have game times for the Kentucky Wildcats' first three football games of the 2023 season, all of which will be at Kroger Field.

On Wednesday, the SEC Network announced times and TV channels for the first two weeks of the regular season. Kentucky’s Week 1 opener vs. Ball State kicks off at noon ET on the SEC Network.

For Week 2, Kentucky will host EKU at 3 pm ET on SEC Network+. That means the only way you can watch that game is through online streaming.

Finally, Week 3 will see the Wildcats host Akron on ESPNU at 7:30 pm ET.

This season can’t get here soon enough for Kentucky fans!

Week 2 on SEC Network pic.twitter.com/XkrixIYQpI — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) May 31, 2023

