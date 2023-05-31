Ron Holland to G-League Ignite

Well, so much for that.

Ron Holland won’t be going to college, as the top-ranked 2023 recruit (via 247 Sports) has opted to sign with the NBA G-League Ignite.

On3’s Joe Tipton broke the news Wednesday morning.

The 6-foot-8, 195-pound Texas native was someone the Kentucky Wildcats were in the mix for in his earlier recruitment, which ultimately ended with him picking the Texas Longhorns.

However, Holland backed off that commitment recently and went back on the market. Kentucky was among the schools to reach out, but this was widely viewed as a battle between the G-League and Arkansas Razorbacks.

Coming into the week, Arkansas was seen as the favorite for Holland, so it came as a surprise to see him pick the G-League.

Holland joins Matas Buzelis, ranked No. 7 overall by 247 Sports, as 2023 recruits to join the G-League for next season.

