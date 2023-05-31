Antonio Reeves withdraws from NBA Draft; undecided on where he will play

Kentucky Wildcats guard Antonio Reeves will be returning for the 2023-24 college basketball season. He had previously entered the 2023 NBA Draft while retaining eligibility.

However, where he plays next season is still in question.

According to Jon Rothstein and Jack Pilgrim, Reeves’ father said his son is returning to school.

Pilgrim adds that which schools Reeves plays at next season is still in question. He still needs to take more classes to graduate and become eligible to be a grad transfer at a new school and play next season.

Set to be a fifth-year senior this fall, Reeves has one season of eligibility remaining thanks to the free COVID-19 year. He actually went through Senior Day festivities this past season, but there was always a belief that Reeves returning for one more year was very much in the cards.

Reeves, a native of Chicago, Illinois, transferred to Kentucky from Illinois State during the 2022 offseason. As a senior this past season, Reeves racked up 14.4 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game. He also hit a team-high 80 3-pointers and scored 20+ points in four of his last six games

In addition, Reeves had four games of 20 or more points off the bench for the season, which is the most of any Wildcat under John Calipari.

The veteran guard’s best outing of the season came in the regular-season finale when he scored a career-high 37 points in a massive road win over the Arkansas Razorbacks.

For his efforts, Reeves earned SEC Co-Sixth Man of the Year honors.

After the season, Reeves opted to test the NBA waters. While he was expected to eventually pull out of the draft, recent buzz has been that he’d entertain entering the transfer portal for a more guaranteed role and more NIL money at another school. Seems that decision has yet to be made.

So, now we wait, again.

