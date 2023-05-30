Kentucky Volleyball hires Madison Lilley as an assistant coach

Former National Volleyball Player of the Year and National Champion Madison Lilley will be joining the Kentucky Volleyball coaching staff, the school announced Tuesday. Lilley will become the third full-time assistant on staff for the Cats.

Lilley, who has been playing professionally, will be coming back to Lexington to help with recruiting, managing day-to-day operations, scouting, and working with setters, among other duties.

When there was a job opening at UK, Lilley was thrilled to make her return to the Bluegrass.

“When I heard there would be a staff opening at Kentucky, it felt too good to be true,” Lilley said. “I had such an incredible experience as a collegiate athlete at the University of Kentucky, and I am so excited to continue to build on that amazing culture. We will continue to be focused on guiding amazing people and volleyball players toward their goals. Go Cats!”

With the addition of Lilley to the staff, Skinner is very excited to have her back on the team but this time as an assistant coach.

“We are pumped to have Madison join our staff,” Skinner said. “Her career as an All-American, national champion, and years playing professional volleyball will be a huge asset to our program and players. Talking to her during the process, she expressed how playing pro really helped her understand the value of coaching and the type of impact you can have on people in that role. Having another alumna back in the program also means a great deal to me, and we are all excited to get to work this summer.”

Hopefully with the addition of Lilley to the coaching staff, UK can get back to the promised land and win another national title!

‘Like’ our Facebook page and go follow us on Twitter. And as always, Go Cats!!!