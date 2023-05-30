Grant Nelson withdraws from NBA Draft; Tyler Burton also expected to withdraw

With the deadline to withdraw from the NBA Draft set for Wednesday, we will soon know the decisions of several players that could end up in Lexington next season.

However, some decisions are already starting to be made as a player that the Kentucky Wildcats have already expressed interest in will be returning to college.

According to Jon Rothstein, North Dakota State transfer Grant Nelson will withdraw from the NBA Draft and return to school next season.

Nelson averaged 17.9 points and 9.3 rebounds last season while shooting 60% on two-point shots.

John Calipari reached out to Nelson soon after he hit the transfer portal along with the likes of Alabama, Kansas, Baylor, LSU, Arkansas, and Gonzaga.

Along with Nelson, it was reported that Richmond transfer Tyler Burton is also expected to withdraw from the NBA Draft and return to college.

Burton averaged 19 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.5 steals for the Spiders last season while shooting 44% from the field.

It is worth noting that Rothstein also reported that the Villanova Wildcats have emerged as a strong potential landing spot for Burton.

As of right now, the Cats have just seven scholarship players on the roster for next season, so there is no doubt that Kentucky will have to add some veteran players to pair with the nation’s No. 1 overall recruiting class. It will be interesting to see if they get involved with Burton and continue to recruit Nelson to Lexington.

You’d have to think one or both would have serious interest in Kentucky if Oscar Tshiebwe leaves.

