Former 4-star signee Jordan Anthony enters transfer portal

One of the Kentucky Wildcats’ more intriguing offensive weapons is hitting the transfer portal.

On Tuesday, wide receiver Jordan Anthony announced he was entering the portal.

Anthony will be a redshirt freshman this fall and have four years of eligibility remaining.

The 5-foot-9, 156-pound Mississippi native appeared in two games as a true freshman in 2022 but did not record a catch. He was a four-star signee in the class of 2022 out of Tylertown (MS).

For someone who rarely saw the football field last season, Anthony made plenty of headlines throughout his time in Lexington, namely due to his elite speed as a track & field athlete.

Among his most notable accomplishments include:

Won the U-20 National Track 200m title with a record of 20.34 seconds.

Broke the UK freshman record in the 60m (6.55), also the second-best in program history.

Won the 60m at the McCravy Memorial and TTU Red Raider Open.

Best of luck to Anthony as he looks to continue his college career elsewhere!

